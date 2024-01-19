To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Recent deliveries point to resurgent Russian defence industry

19th January 2024 - 15:44 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans

The design for the Koalitsiya, shown here in 2016, was revised several times before it entered service. (Photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Russian defence industry has produced and delivered new and improved weapons systems to support the war effort in Ukraine, including the 2S35 Koalitsiya howitzer, the Gibka-S air defence system and the modernised T-80BVM tank, according to reports coming out of the country.

The Russian Ministry of Defence and the country’s defence industry has announced multiple equipment deliveries since December 2023 that indicate a defence industry growing in strength and meaningfully contributing to Russia’s war effort.

New systems have begun to be manufactured, while older systems appear to be being modified to improve combat efficacy.

The 2S35 Koalitsiya howitzer was sent to Ukraine last year, where single guns provided counter-battery fire support, according to a December 2023 update from Russian news agency TASS. Serial production began later that month followed by the first deliveries in January 2024, which were announced by Rostec via

Sam Cranny-Evans

Author

