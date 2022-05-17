Read the latest issue of the Armoured Vehicles Handbook

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

17th May 2022 - 16:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 12 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.

Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 12

