Read the latest issue of the Armoured Vehicles Handbook

Second time lucky as Slovenia finally signs for Boxer
After a previous abortive attempt to procure Boxer 8x8s, Slovenia has now placed an order for 45 vehicles via OCCAR.
Indian Army seeks hundreds of protected mobility vehicles
The Indian Army is on the hunt for 1,200 new protected mobility vehicles, with two different specifications being sought.
Italy may donate 155mm howitzers to Ukraine
Ukraine could obtain more 155mm howitzers — this time from Italy — as Kyiv seeks to tip the artillery balance against Russia.
US Army purchases Saab’s recoilless antitank rifle
US Army purchases $16 million worth of Carl-Gustaf M4s for use by the Army and Marine Corps.