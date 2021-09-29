Read the latest Infantry Equipment Handbook

Lightweight chassis for Krab support vehicles can serve broader purpose
Versatility is the watchword for a new tracked vehicle chassis developed by HSW in Poland.
A small Australian-built tactical vehicle has been selected for army special forces.
The devices are a high-reliability solution adaptable for light, unmanned and armoured vehicles.
UK partners combine in a bid to mitigate the physical burden on armoured vehicle crews.
After much dilly-dallying, India has ordered its second batch of Arjun tanks.
The M917A3 will be operated by US Army engineers, replacing vehicles that are up to 50 years old.