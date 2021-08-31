Read the latest Armoured Vehicles Handbook

Atmaca KKK typifies Turkish cruise missile trend
A new variant of the Atmaca missile is in the works, while manufacturer Roketsan is also developing a long-range cruise missile.
Russian armour-piercing tank ammunition has improved but it still lacks the punch of Western rivals.
UGV specialist applies its engineering expertise to CV90 upgrade.
The contract is part of the second spiral of the UK MoD’s Remote Patrol Vehicle (RPV) experimentation programme.
New medevac vehicle and tracked APC highlight commitment to protected mobility in the High North.
Following an earlier delay in 2019 the deliveries of Boxer APCs to Lithuania have been put back again due to the Coronavirus pandemic.