Raytheon wins Taiwan Patriot contract
Raytheon has been awarded a contract under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme for the provision of additional new fire units of the Patriot Air and Missile Defence System for Taiwan. The contract, worth $685.7, was announced by Raytheon in a company statement issued 16 December 2011.
Patriot is one of the world's most capable air and missile defence systems, protecting against a full range of advanced threats, including aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. It is in use with 12 nations worldwide.
According to Raytheon, the company’s partnership with Taiwan spans more than 45 years, and includes contracts in 2008 to upgrade existing Patriot systems and in 2009 for new systems. The first Configuration-3 upgraded radar system was delivered to Taiwan earlier this year, 10 months ahead of the original program plan requested by the customer.
