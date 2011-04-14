Raytheon receives $68m Thermal Weapon Sight order
Raytheon Company has been recognized as a best value provider in the award of a $68.6 million order to deliver thermal weapon sights (TWS) for enhanced night vision capabilities to acquire and accurately prosecute targets.
In reviewing other industry proposals, the US Army determined that Raytheon Network Centric Systems offered best value and awarded NCS a majority delivery quantity.
This award brings the total number of Raytheon AN/PAS-13E light, medium and heavy sights ordered during the life of the program to more than 40,000. Under the prior TWS Omni program, the company delivered more than 26,500 sights.
"Raytheon's thermal weapon sights have long set a standard of superior night vision targeting performance and durability for the soldier," said Glynn Raymer, vice president, Raytheon NCS Combat Systems. "By employing a new high-volume, lean factory and a modular, common technology approach across our TWS product line, we have also achieved best value for the Army."
Source: Raytheon
