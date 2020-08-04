Raytheon gains Qatar NASAMS contract modification

Raytheon on 3 August received a $33.74 million contract modification from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, for National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) integration and alternate Air Defense Operations Center (ADOC) installation.

The contract modification was announced by the DoD on 3 August, on behalf of Qatar as an FMS customer.

Raytheon will procure, install, integrate and test NASAMS within the ADOC and alternate ADOC.

Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for completion by October 2021.

With the latest modification, the total cumulative value of the contract has reached $346.5 million.

As noted by Shephard Defence Insight, Raytheon was awarded two direct commercial sales contracts by Qatar in July 2019 for integrated air and missile defence equipment. NASAMS was included in this package.

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Related Programmes in Defence Insight

NASAMS (National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System)-Qatar

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NASAMS Air Defence System