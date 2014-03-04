Raytheon announces $655 million Kuwait Patriot deal

Raytheon announced on 3 March that it had received a $655 million contract for new-production fire units of the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System for Kuwait.

The company said that the units are an addition to the Patriot fire units Kuwait currently owns to counter current and evolving threats.



Awarded by the US Army Aviation and Missile Command as a Foreign Military Sale agreement, the contract includes new Patriot fire units with increased computing power and radar processing efficiency, improved man-machine interface and reduced life-cycle costs.



‘We continue to see an increased interest in and demand for the advanced Patriot as the system is called to duty in hot spots around the world.’ said Ralph Acaba, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business.



‘Kuwait is part of Patriot’s current family of 12 nations that have already selected Patriot as the cornerstone of their air and missile defence strategy. Their decision to further strengthen their defences with technologically advanced new production fire units reaffirms our strong partnership and their trust in Patriot to protect Kuwait’s people and critical infrastructure.’