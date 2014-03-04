Raytheon announces $655 million Kuwait Patriot deal

Tactical connectivity built for contested environments
Modern tactical operations depend on resilient connectivity that can survive congestion, jamming, and rapidly evolving electronic warfare.
Raytheon announced on 3 March that it had received a $655 million contract for new-production fire units of the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System for Kuwait.
The company said that the units are an addition to the Patriot fire units Kuwait currently owns to counter current and evolving threats.
Awarded by the US Army Aviation and Missile Command as a Foreign Military Sale agreement, the contract includes new Patriot fire units with increased computing power and radar processing efficiency, improved man-machine interface and reduced life-cycle costs.
‘We continue to see an increased interest in and demand for the advanced Patriot as the system is called to duty in hot spots around the world.’ said Ralph Acaba, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business.
‘Kuwait is part of Patriot’s current family of 12 nations that have already selected Patriot as the cornerstone of their air and missile defence strategy. Their decision to further strengthen their defences with technologically advanced new production fire units reaffirms our strong partnership and their trust in Patriot to protect Kuwait’s people and critical infrastructure.’
Modern tactical operations depend on resilient connectivity that can survive congestion, jamming, and rapidly evolving electronic warfare.
There has been a drive towards uncrewed aerial systems and defeating them in recent weeks, with NATO exercises addressing the danger, new systems unveiled and a new Latvian counter-drone unit stood up following recent incursions.
Oshkosh Defense is positioning for a potential return to the JLTV programme after losing out to AM General in 2023, as the US Navy is considering options for 7,500 vehicles.
The MRZR Alpha 5kW has been designed to charge multiple battlefield systems, including active defence systems, sensor arrays, onboard electronics, UAS and CUAS equipment, and other C5ISR capabilities. The platform can also power external loads such as a forward-operating tactical grid.
The innovation ranges are designed to provide testing and validation across high technology areas and are a key part of NATO’s Rapid Adoption Action Plan to get new technologies into service faster.
Latvia is one of the countries at the forefront of developing a counter uncrewed aerial system capability, drawing on its own industry to meet a geographical and geo-political circumstance that has seen drone incursions rise.