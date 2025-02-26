QinetiQ to play pivotal role in US Army’s next-generation target acquisition system

QinetiQ US has announced its involvement in the US Army’s FALCONS optical sensor system which is planned to replace the existing Long-Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3).

FALCONS is designed to provide enhanced all-weather target detection and identification at ranges exceeding enemy weapons systems' effective ranges. It will enhance the US Army's battlefield sensing capabilities while supporting its modernisation objectives for 2030 and beyond.

According to QinetiQ, “the FALCONS programme represents a significant advancement in military sensor technology, incorporating artificial intelligence [AI] and potential semi-autonomous capabilities.

Related Articles

DRS Technologies receives $20.3m follow-on order for LRAS3

Raytheon integrates LRAS3 connectivity in recent exercise

“It is designed to reduce soldier workload while improving target detection and recognition.”

The effort is led by the US Army’s Programme Executive Office - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S).

The office sees the programme as “[leveraging] machine learning and AI to increase the speed and accuracy with which an operator detects, recognises, and identifies threats.

“FALCONS will be a truly paradigm-shifting capability that will enable the army to outpace the threat for many years to come.”

QinetiQ has history with PEO IEW&S dating back to 2016.

Earlier this year the company was awarded a five-year, US$31.5 million task order supporting the office in the the design, development and integration activities for the Integrated Sensor Architecture programme. This contract aims to help support data sharing of sensors seamlessly across battlefield networks.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

LRAS3