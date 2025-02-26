QinetiQ to play pivotal role in US Army’s next-generation target acquisition system
QinetiQ US has announced its involvement in the US Army’s FALCONS optical sensor system which is planned to replace the existing Long-Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3).
FALCONS is designed to provide enhanced all-weather target detection and identification at ranges exceeding enemy weapons systems' effective ranges. It will enhance the US Army's battlefield sensing capabilities while supporting its modernisation objectives for 2030 and beyond.
According to QinetiQ, “the FALCONS programme represents a significant advancement in military sensor technology, incorporating artificial intelligence [AI] and potential semi-autonomous capabilities.
Related Articles
DRS Technologies receives $20.3m follow-on order for LRAS3
Raytheon integrates LRAS3 connectivity in recent exercise
“It is designed to reduce soldier workload while improving target detection and recognition.”
The effort is led by the US Army’s Programme Executive Office - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S).
The office sees the programme as “[leveraging] machine learning and AI to increase the speed and accuracy with which an operator detects, recognises, and identifies threats.
“FALCONS will be a truly paradigm-shifting capability that will enable the army to outpace the threat for many years to come.”
QinetiQ has history with PEO IEW&S dating back to 2016.
Earlier this year the company was awarded a five-year, US$31.5 million task order supporting the office in the the design, development and integration activities for the Integrated Sensor Architecture programme. This contract aims to help support data sharing of sensors seamlessly across battlefield networks.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
IDEX 2025: Edge Group’s Nimr Automotive adds another three vehicles to its family
The three vehicles were displayed at the show and are a further extension to the range it has already sold widely.
-
UVision and Omnisys team up to strengthen Hero’s capabilities
UVision has partnered with Omnisys to enhance the Hero loitering munition with advanced battlefield management software.
-
IDEX 2025: UAE’s Edge Group notches up $2.9 billion and two dozen agreements
The company cashed on its home ground advantage in Abu Dhabi last week with the launch of 46 products and solutions, while exhibiting a total of 218 items on its 9,000m2 stand, on which its range of subsidiaries were promoted and 16 contracts were signed.
-
FNSS wins Turkish vehicle order which could be worth more than $7.5 billion
The initial order is for 25 Pars Alpha armoured vehicles in 8x8 configuration but the Turkish Land Forces (TLF) is planning to acquire more than 2,000 vehicles and additional orders are expected.
-
Sweden and Ireland to send air defence radars to Ukraine
Sweden has committed to donating Tridon Mk2 air defence systems to Ukraine while Ireland is looking to send older Giraffe 4 radar systems mounted on Bv206 carriers. The two systems can be integrated with RBS70 surface-to-air missile systems.
-
IDEX 2025: Hanwha looks to a proven template as it plans further international expansion
Hanwha Aerospace global defense CEO Michael Coulter was appointed to the seat just over two months ago. He sat down with Shephard at last week’s IDEX 2025 to outline his vision for how the company is looking to grow its footprint in the US and Europe.