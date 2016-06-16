PT Pindad wields four new weapons

PT Pindad, an Indonesian state-owned company specialising in armaments and military vehicles, launched four new weapon types during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence on 9 June.

The four weapons are: 7.62mm SS3 assault rifle, 5.56mm SS2 Subsonic assault rifle, 9mm PM3 submachine gun and 9mm G2 Premium automatic pistol.

The SS3 is an upgrade of the in-service SS2 assault rifle. A statement from PT Pindad said, ‘The SS3 uses 7.62mm ammunition and has been designed as a designated marksman rifle for use in assault teams that require a high level of accuracy.’

Silmy Karim, CEO of PT