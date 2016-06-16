To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

PT Pindad wields four new weapons

16th June 2016 - 07:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

RSS

PT Pindad, an Indonesian state-owned company specialising in armaments and military vehicles, launched four new weapon types during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence on 9 June. 

The four weapons are: 7.62mm SS3 assault rifle, 5.56mm SS2 Subsonic assault rifle, 9mm PM3 submachine gun and 9mm G2 Premium automatic pistol.

The SS3 is an upgrade of the in-service SS2 assault rifle. A statement from PT Pindad said, ‘The SS3 uses 7.62mm ammunition and has been designed as a designated marksman rifle for use in assault teams that require a high level of accuracy.’

Silmy Karim, CEO of PT

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us