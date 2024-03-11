PT Pindad hands over first Harimau tanks to Indonesian Army
Indonesian state-owned firm PT Pindad formally handed over 52 vehicles to the country’s military, among which were 10 Harimau medium tanks, three Badak 6x6 fire support vehicles, 10 Pandur II 8x8 IFVs, 12 Anoa 6x6 APCs, seven Komodo and 10 Maung 4x4 light tactical vehicles.
All vehicles, which were delivered to the Indonesian National Armed Forces following a ceremony held at the Indonesian Armed Forces headquarters in Jakarta in late February, were manufactured by PT Pindad.
Simultaneously, 80 military-specification electric motorcycles produced by PT Len Industri were handed over to the Indonesian National Armed Forces.
The first Harimau tanks have
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Israel eyes ground-to-ground missile unit to counter rocket attacks
Israel has been contemplating bolstering its defences against Hezbollah rocket attacks by creating a new IDF unit armed with Israeli-made ground-to-ground missiles.
-
Palantir bags $178 million US Army TITAN deep sensing contract
Palantir has committed to constructing 10 TITAN ground stations and deploying five basic variants on the US Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, with frontline soldier input ensuring essential capabilities have been integrated into each system.
-
Lockheed Martin wins contract for more Precision Strike Missiles
In November 2023, Lockheed Martin announced it had successfully completed a production qualification flight test of Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The company has received an order for more missiles.