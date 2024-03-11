To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PT Pindad hands over first Harimau tanks to Indonesian Army

11th March 2024 - 17:35 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

PT Pindad has delivered the first 10 Harimau medium tanks, originally shipped from Turkey, to the Indonesian Army. (Photo: PT Pindad)

The Indonesian National Armed Forces received 52 vehicles during a ceremony in Jakarta including Pandur IIs, Anoa APCs, and Maung and Komodo light tactical vehicles.

Indonesian state-owned firm PT Pindad formally handed over 52 vehicles to the country’s military, among which were 10 Harimau medium tanks, three Badak 6x6 fire support vehicles, 10 Pandur II 8x8 IFVs, 12 Anoa 6x6 APCs, seven Komodo and 10 Maung 4x4 light tactical vehicles.

All vehicles, which were delivered to the Indonesian National Armed Forces following a ceremony held at the Indonesian Armed Forces headquarters in Jakarta in late February, were manufactured by PT Pindad.

Simultaneously, 80 military-specification electric motorcycles produced by PT Len Industri were handed over to the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

