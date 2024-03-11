PT Pindad hands over first Harimau tanks to Indonesian Army

Indonesian state-owned firm PT Pindad formally handed over 52 vehicles to the country’s military, among which were 10 Harimau medium tanks, three Badak 6x6 fire support vehicles, 10 Pandur II 8x8 IFVs, 12 Anoa 6x6 APCs, seven Komodo and 10 Maung 4x4 light tactical vehicles.

All vehicles, which were delivered to the Indonesian National Armed Forces following a ceremony held at the Indonesian Armed Forces headquarters in Jakarta in late February, were manufactured by PT Pindad.

Simultaneously, 80 military-specification electric motorcycles produced by PT Len Industri were handed over to the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

The first Harimau tanks have