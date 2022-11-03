PT Pindad and Arquus show Anoa 3 APC at Indo Defence 2022
Indonesian state-owned firm PT Pindad and Arquus of France exhibited an Anoa 3 6x6 APC at Indo Defence 2022 in Jakarta. The Anoa 3 is a lightly customised version of the French VAB MK 3.
A statement from Arquus on 2 November noted that the VAB was displayed ‘in a configuration specifically thought for Indonesia, with several adaptations conducted by PT Pindad’.
Small external modifications are evident on the Anoa 3 compared to the VAB MK 3, including an RWS mounted at the rear of the roof, gunshot detection system, rebadging, revised headlight protection and roof-mounted smoke grenade discharger
