To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

PT Pindad and Arquus show Anoa 3 APC at Indo Defence 2022

3rd November 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Anoa 3 6x6 APC is a customised version of the Arquus VAB Mk 3 from France. (Photo: Arquus)

The collaboration between French and Indonesian vehicle makers has extended to 6x6 APCs.

Indonesian state-owned firm PT Pindad and Arquus of France exhibited an Anoa 3 6x6 APC at Indo Defence 2022 in Jakarta. The Anoa 3 is a lightly customised version of the French VAB MK 3.

A statement from Arquus on 2 November noted that the VAB was displayed ‘in a configuration specifically thought for Indonesia, with several adaptations conducted by PT Pindad’.

Small external modifications are evident on the Anoa 3 compared to the VAB MK 3, including an RWS mounted at the rear of the roof, gunshot detection system, rebadging, revised headlight protection and roof-mounted smoke grenade discharger

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us