Hanwha manoeuvres for Malaysian rocket artillery requirement

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has boosted its position in the race to replace Malaysia’s 36 Avibras ASTROS II (Artillery Saturation Rocket System II) systems by concluding an MoU with Malaysian investment firm Widad Business Group.

ASTROS systems are in service in the Middle East, Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia.

While Shephard Defence Insight notes Malaysia has a theoretical out-of-service date of more than a decade away, a statement from Hanwha noted there are plans for a replacement by 2026. Final proposals from bidders would be submitted in the second quarter of 2025.

The deadline of less than a year implies an established