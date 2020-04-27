To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Iran phased-array radar claims - bombast or capability leap?

27th April 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

Iran last week unveiled two new indigenously developed long-range radar systems, but Israeli experts are downplaying their capabilities.

The Khalij-e Fars ('Persian Gulf') and Moraqeb ('Watchful') radars were announced in a ceremony on 19 April attended by Maj Gen Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

IRNA and other state-run Iranian news agencies reported that Khalij-e Fars is a long-range strategic radar system with an operational range of more than 800km. Officials described it as a phased-array 3D system with modern technology that can detect all conventional and radar-evading targets as well as ballistic missiles.

Reports in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Arie Egozi

Author

Arie Egozi

Born in Israel, Arie Egozi served in the IDF and holds a political science and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us