Iran phased-array radar claims - bombast or capability leap?

Borsuk IFV programme marks turning point for Poland’s armoured modernisation
The Borsuk vehicles are to replace the Soviet-designed BMP-1 as the Polish military’s main tracked Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).
Iran last week unveiled two new indigenously developed long-range radar systems, but Israeli experts are downplaying their capabilities.
The Khalij-e Fars ('Persian Gulf') and Moraqeb ('Watchful') radars were announced in a ceremony on 19 April attended by Maj Gen Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.
IRNA and other state-run Iranian news agencies reported that Khalij-e Fars is a long-range strategic radar system with an operational range of more than 800km. Officials described it as a phased-array 3D system with modern technology that can detect all conventional and radar-evading targets as well as ballistic missiles.
Reports in
Already have an account? Log in
The Borsuk vehicles are to replace the Soviet-designed BMP-1 as the Polish military’s main tracked Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).
The package of three standalone follow-on contracts makes this the largest contract won by the Australian company and larger than its total 2024 revenue.
Patria quotes a maximum rate of fire of eight rounds a minute from the new ARVE (ARtillery on VEhicle) self-propelled gun with a range of 40km for an assisted round. The rapid, low-risk development is designed to meet emerging requirements which have arisen out of the Ukraine war.
The termination of programmes such as JLTV and RCV has been harshly criticised by members of the US Congress.
In Conversation: Shephard's Gerrard Cowan talks to General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom’s Chris Burrows about how the company's UK TacCIS business is reshaping battlefield communications through sustained customer engagement, accelerated innovation and ecosystem collaboration.
This recent purchase of the medium-range air defence system adds to the country’s ongoing efforts to ramp up its overall defence readiness and capabilities.