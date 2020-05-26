To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian Army concludes M113 APC modernisation

26th May 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

The Brazilian Army has reached a milestone towards the improvement of its vehicle fleet, by completing its  M113BR APC modernisation programme.

This vehicle has been converted to the M113A2 Mk1 version (VBTP M113BR - pictured). An army spokesperson told Shephard that the main improvements of this new version include a new power package, new C2 equipment and a replacement suspension.

The upgrade was carried out in the army’s Regional Maintenance Park 5 (Pq R Mnt/5) in Curitiba (state of Paraná), in partnership with BAE Systems. The spokesperson explained that this project was concluded in October 2019.

On 13 May 2020, the

