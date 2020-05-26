Brazilian Army concludes M113 APC modernisation

The Brazilian Army has reached a milestone towards the improvement of its vehicle fleet, by completing its M113BR APC modernisation programme.

This vehicle has been converted to the M113A2 Mk1 version (VBTP M113BR - pictured). An army spokesperson told Shephard that the main improvements of this new version include a new power package, new C2 equipment and a replacement suspension.

The upgrade was carried out in the army’s Regional Maintenance Park 5 (Pq R Mnt/5) in Curitiba (state of Paraná), in partnership with BAE Systems. The spokesperson explained that this project was concluded in October 2019.

On 13 May 2020, the