Portugal set to join Boxer team as it progresses its army transformation
Portugal plans to buy 90 ARTEC Boxer 8x8 armoured personnel carrier (APC)/infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) platforms through the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative as part of a wider transformation of army equipment.
The Portuguese Army’s Commander of the Intervention Brigade, Maj Gen Miguel Freire, announced the planned procurement at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference in Farnborough, UK on 20 January.
SAFE seeks to provide financial support for European member states to increase the pace of defence readiness and support the European defence industry by providing lower interest rates and longer-term repayment options. The purchase through SAFE is yet
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Early prototype of General Dynamics M1E3 main battle tank displayed at Detroit auto show
The first prototype M1E3 main battle tank was handed over to the US Army for testing and evaluation earlier this year, and now a pre-prototype has been unveiled. What have we learned from the vehicle first seen on 14 January?
-
Bulgaria to receive first Strykers in February as part of force equipment refresh
The delivery of the Stryker infantry fighting vehicles will form one piece of the country’s effort to re-equip its forces, which includes F-16 fighter jets and new air defence systems.
-
Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx fighting vehicles set for first taste of combat in Ukraine
A June 2024 agreement with Ukraine for Rheinmetall to provide 10 KF41s along with the establishment of a manufacturing facility in the country has moved a step closer, with the factory now built and a contract signed.