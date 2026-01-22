To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Portugal set to join Boxer team as it progresses its army transformation

Portugal set to join Boxer team as it progresses its army transformation

22nd January 2026 - 11:55 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, UK

RSS

The British Army already has a Boxer vehicle fleet and now Portugal is set to operate the platform as well. (Photo: British Army/Crown Copyright)

The Portuguese Army is undergoing an overhaul of its platforms with the latest move towards Boxer 8x8 vehicles marking a major step in reforming and modernising its brigades.

Portugal plans to buy 90 ARTEC Boxer 8x8 armoured personnel carrier (APC)/infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) platforms through the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative as part of a wider transformation of army equipment.

The Portuguese Army’s Commander of the Intervention Brigade, Maj Gen Miguel Freire, announced the planned procurement at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference in Farnborough, UK on 20 January.

SAFE seeks to provide financial support for European member states to increase the pace of defence readiness and support the European defence industry by providing lower interest rates and longer-term repayment options. The purchase through SAFE is yet

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us