Poland to acquire 300 ex-US MRAP vehicles

Cougar was designed to meet a US military requirement for a mine-protected vehicle. (Photo: USMC/Cpl Frank Cordoba)

The Polish Minister of National Defence recently revealed the purchase of Cougar 4x4 vehicles from the US. The vehicles will be delivered by 2022 under a contract that also includes a logistics and training package.

The Polish Army is obtaining 300 used Cougar MRAP vehicles from the US. Mariusz Blaszczak, Polish Minister of National Defence, took to Twitter on 10 November to announce the acquisition of the 4x4 platforms.

He gave no details about the cost of the deal.

The vehicles will be delivered by 2022 under a contract that also includes a logistics and training package, according to Blaszczak.

He added that the Cougars are combat-proven vehicles and have been ‘used in the US Army for many years on many foreign missions’.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Cougar was designed in 2004 by Force Protection (acquired by General Dynamics in 2011) to meet a US military requirement for a mine-protected vehicle.

Apart from the US, these platforms are also in service with Burundi, Cameroon, Djibouti, Iraq, Uganda and the UK.

This article was amended on 11 November with a replacement image.