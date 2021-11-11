Poland to acquire 300 ex-US MRAP vehicles

Czechs to reassess IFV acquisition programme
Questions once again surround the future of the Czech IFV acquisition programme, after an expert committee in the MoD found that none of the three competitors met all the requirements.
The Polish Army is obtaining 300 used Cougar MRAP vehicles from the US. Mariusz Blaszczak, Polish Minister of National Defence, took to Twitter on 10 November to announce the acquisition of the 4x4 platforms.
He gave no details about the cost of the deal.
The vehicles will be delivered by 2022 under a contract that also includes a logistics and training package, according to Blaszczak.
He added that the Cougars are combat-proven vehicles and have been ‘used in the US Army for many years on many foreign missions’.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Cougar was designed in 2004 by Force Protection (acquired by General Dynamics in 2011) to meet a US military requirement for a mine-protected vehicle.
Apart from the US, these platforms are also in service with Burundi, Cameroon, Djibouti, Iraq, Uganda and the UK.
