To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Polaris selected for Canada's ULCV contract

21st December 2016 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Polaris has been selected to provide its DAGOR vehicle for Canada’s Ultra-Light Combat Vehicle (ULCV) requirement, the company announced on 20 December. 

The company will supply DAGOR vehicles, maintenance and operator training, and spare parts to Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) under the USD$15.5 million contract. Options for additional vehicles are also included.

The DAGOR vehicles will be configured with a range of modifications to meet Canada’s requirements, including redesigned payload configuration, weapons mounts, electrical system improvements, and integrated communication systems.

The ultra-light combat vehicle is designed to be modular and light-weight to support a variety of expeditionary missions. The vehicle seats up to nine personnel, and can be internally transported on a number of in-service aircraft, including the CH-47 and C-130.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • US Army augmented vision goggle set for production next year

    US Army augmented vision goggle set for production next year

    The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IAVS) system has been designed as a single platform featuring a day/night, all-weather fighting goggle and a mixed reality heads-up display (HUD) for close combat infantry forces.

  • First Challenger 3 rolled out

    First Challenger 3 rolled out

    Challenger 3, the latest iteration of the Challenger MBT introduced into service with the British Army, has been manufactured by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land and has marked an in-service upgrade to the existing Challenger 2 platform.

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us