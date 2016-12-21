Polaris selected for Canada's ULCV contract
Polaris has been selected to provide its DAGOR vehicle for Canada’s Ultra-Light Combat Vehicle (ULCV) requirement, the company announced on 20 December.
The company will supply DAGOR vehicles, maintenance and operator training, and spare parts to Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) under the USD$15.5 million contract. Options for additional vehicles are also included.
The DAGOR vehicles will be configured with a range of modifications to meet Canada’s requirements, including redesigned payload configuration, weapons mounts, electrical system improvements, and integrated communication systems.
The ultra-light combat vehicle is designed to be modular and light-weight to support a variety of expeditionary missions. The vehicle seats up to nine personnel, and can be internally transported on a number of in-service aircraft, including the CH-47 and C-130.
