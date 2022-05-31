Polaris broadens use cases for tracked MRZR Alpha

Orders are in place and Polaris Government and Defense has begun production of a new tracked variant of the MRZR Alpha, with deliveries to begin in Q2 2022 of two- and four-seater configurations, company representatives explained to Shephard during the recent Modern Day Marine (MDM) exhibition in Washington DC.

The MRZR Alpha has a max speed of 96km/h, a gross vehicle weight of 2,308kg and a maximum payload of 907kg. Alpha also features a 118hp diesel engine with eight-speed transmission.

On display at MDM was a four-seat tracked variant with two backseat-mounted machine guns and a flatbed at the