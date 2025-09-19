To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Poland’s defence spending spree continues with $780 million US Javelin deal

Poland’s defence spending spree continues with $780 million US Javelin deal

19th September 2025 - 17:10 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

The FGM-148 Javelin features enhanced situational awareness and precision direct-fire effects to defeat armoured vehicles, fortifications and soft targets. (Photo: Raytheon)

Interest in Javelin has been on the rise across Europe over the past two years, but Poland’s order marks one of the largest acquisitions of the anti-tank missile system.

The US government has provisionally agreed to a foreign military sale (FMS) worth US$780 million for the Javelin missile system and related equipment to Poland, representing a major investment as part of the already accelerating budget being put towards the country’s defence spending.

Poland requested to purchase 2,506 FGM-148F Javelin missiles and 253 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units. The agreement also includes a package of related logistics and programme support and non-MDE equipment.

The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system developed by a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. It has been continually upgraded since its

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

