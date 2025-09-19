Poland’s defence spending spree continues with $780 million US Javelin deal

The US government has provisionally agreed to a foreign military sale (FMS) worth US$780 million for the Javelin missile system and related equipment to Poland, representing a major investment as part of the already accelerating budget being put towards the country’s defence spending.

Poland requested to purchase 2,506 FGM-148F Javelin missiles and 253 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units. The agreement also includes a package of related logistics and programme support and non-MDE equipment.

The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system developed by a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. It has been continually upgraded since its