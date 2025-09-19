Poland’s defence spending spree continues with $780 million US Javelin deal
The US government has provisionally agreed to a foreign military sale (FMS) worth US$780 million for the Javelin missile system and related equipment to Poland, representing a major investment as part of the already accelerating budget being put towards the country’s defence spending.
Poland requested to purchase 2,506 FGM-148F Javelin missiles and 253 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units. The agreement also includes a package of related logistics and programme support and non-MDE equipment.
The FGM-148 Javelin is a man-portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system developed by a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. It has been continually upgraded since its
More from Land Warfare
-
New Type 100 AFVs help China leapfrog ahead of other Western concepts
China’s fourth-generation armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) have pulled ahead of international analogues in their concept of operations, but questions remain about the reliability of their advanced technologies further down the line.
-
The first of 663 BvS10s delivered to Germany, Sweden and the UK
The vehicles are based on the latest version of the BvS10 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and include variants for troop transport, logistics, medical evacuation, recovery, and command and control. An unarmoured version is being delivered to the US and offered to Canada.
-
DSEI 2025: Thales creating new remote weapon station and Storm 2 counter-drone jammer
Thales launched Storm-H in 2012 as an EW system equipping individual dismounted troops, and a decade later revealed details to develop the improved and more powerful Storm 2.
-
The integration between drones and land vehicles is accelerating
Drones and military ground vehicles are increasingly being designed to operate together as a single platform or even to convert crewed systems to automated ones.
-
Denmark shuns US platform as it settles on SAMP/T air defence system
The acquisition, which is part of the country’s broader defence package worth DKK58 billion (US$9.2 billion), goes against the grain with many other European countries opting for the US’s popular Patriot platform.