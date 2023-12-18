Poland takes delivery of first Rosomak IFVs with ZSSW30 turret system

The Polish Army has taken delivery of first five 8x8 Rosomak wheeled armoured personnel carriers fitted with ZSSW30 remote weapons systems.

The RWS has a 30mm gun and Spike anti-tank guided missile launcher and equipped with independent sights for the gunner and commander, allowing for hunter-killer engagements.

Development of the system began in 2013 after a deal between the Polish Ministry of Defence Poland’s Huta Stalowa Wola and WB Group. The vehicles were delivered to 21st Podhale Rifle Brigade earlier this month.

The gunner is provided with a PCO GOC-1 Nike dual-axis stabilised sight, which comprises a daylight camera, thermal imager and a laser rangefinder. The commander's panoramic sight mounted on the turret roof also appears to include a daylight camera, thermal imager and laser rangefinder.

The ZSSW-30 is armed with a Northrop Grumman Mk44S Bushmaster II 30mm cannon capable of firing air-bursting munitions (ABM), a 7.62mm UKM 2000 coaxial machine gun/

It is also fitted with an external launcher for two Spike LR2 ATGMs attached to the left side of the turret. It is possible to quickly replace the 30mm barrel of the Mk44S with a 40mm barrel capable of firing munitions with greater range and penetration.