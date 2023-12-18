To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland takes delivery of first Rosomak IFVs with ZSSW30 turret system

18th December 2023 - 18:12 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The ZSSW-30 RWS is equipped with independent sights for the gunner and commander. (Photo: Polish General Command of the Armed Forces)

The ZSSW-30 is an unmanned turret with a 30mm cannon, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a launcher for two Spike LR2 air-to-ground missiles.

The Polish Army has taken delivery of first five 8x8 Rosomak wheeled armoured personnel carriers fitted with ZSSW30 remote weapons systems.

The RWS has a 30mm gun and Spike anti-tank guided missile launcher and equipped with independent sights for the gunner and commander, allowing for hunter-killer engagements.

Development of the system began in 2013 after a deal between the Polish Ministry of Defence Poland’s Huta Stalowa Wola and WB Group. The vehicles were delivered to 21st Podhale Rifle Brigade earlier this month.

The ZSSW-30 is equipped with independent sights for the gunner and commander, allowing for hunter-killer engagements.

The gunner is provided with a PCO GOC-1 Nike dual-axis stabilised sight, which comprises a daylight camera, thermal imager and a laser rangefinder. The commander's panoramic sight mounted on the turret roof also appears to include a daylight camera, thermal imager and laser rangefinder.

The ZSSW-30 is armed with a Northrop Grumman Mk44S Bushmaster II 30mm cannon capable of firing air-bursting munitions (ABM), a 7.62mm UKM 2000 coaxial machine gun/

It is also fitted with an external launcher for two Spike LR2 ATGMs attached to the left side of the turret. It is possible to quickly replace the 30mm barrel of the Mk44S with a 40mm barrel capable of firing munitions with greater range and penetration.

