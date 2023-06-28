To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland takes delivery of first Abrams tanks

28th June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

RSS

Poland is taking delivery of 116 ex-USMC Abrams tanks ahead of the 250 it has ordered directly from GDLS. (Photo: Polish MoD)

The Polish Army has taken delivery of an initial 14 ex-USMC Abrams main battle tanks ahead of deliveries of new-build examples in 2024.

Poland's first 14 M1A1 FEP Abrams tanks, plus three M88A2 Hercules armoured recovery vehicles, were received by Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczakin in the port of Szczecin on 28 June.

Last year the Polish MoD signed a contract to purchase 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv.3 models, valued at $4.75 billion. Deliveries of these should begin at the end of 2024, and be completed in 2026. 

Additionally, Poland signed another contract in January for 116 Abrams. These are refurbished ex-USMC M1A1 FEP versions, valued at $1.4 billion. Both contracts cover support vehicles and a logistic package. 

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said in April that the

Grzegorz Sobczak

Author

Grzegorz Sobczak

Grzegorz Sobczak is based in Warsaw, Poland.

Read full bio

