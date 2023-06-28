Poland takes delivery of first Abrams tanks
Poland's first 14 M1A1 FEP Abrams tanks, plus three M88A2 Hercules armoured recovery vehicles, were received by Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczakin in the port of Szczecin on 28 June.
Last year the Polish MoD signed a contract to purchase 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv.3 models, valued at $4.75 billion. Deliveries of these should begin at the end of 2024, and be completed in 2026.
Additionally, Poland signed another contract in January for 116 Abrams. These are refurbished ex-USMC M1A1 FEP versions, valued at $1.4 billion. Both contracts cover support vehicles and a logistic package.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said in April that the
