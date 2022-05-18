Poland and Saudi Arabia to receive technical support for M1A2 Abrams
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is providing ‘technical support’ of an undisclosed nature for two FMS operators of the Abrams M1A2 MBT.
The DoD announced in a 13 May contract notice that Poland and Saudi Arabia are the recipients, with GDLS expected to complete work on the $28.96 million US Army contract modification by 30 June 2023.
Saudi Arabia was the launch export customer for the M1A2. The Saudi army operates a total of 423 M1A2S tanks with an out-of-service date of 2038, according to Shephard Defence Insight. Photographs of a batch of M1A2S MBTs reportedly destined for Saudi Arabia were published in November 2021, suggesting that deliveries were still ongoing as of late 2021.
Poland is the latest M1A2 FMS customer. In July 2021, the Polish government and Ministry of National Defense announced that they had sent a letter of request to the US government to supply 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams via the FMS process. In February 2022, the US State Department approved the $6 billion FMS package including supporting equipment, training and logistics.
Poland signed the contract in April 2022. The new MBTs will replace legacy T-72 and PT-91 MBTs still serving in Polish Army tank battalions.
