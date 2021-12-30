Poland acquires 25 Wizjer mini-UAVs

Wizjer is a low noise emission system with a flight time of more than three hours (photo – Polish MND)

Under a PLN 174 million ($42 .9million) contract, a national consortium will manufacture the new systems. The deliveries are scheduled from 2024 to 2027.

The Polish MND has announced on 29 December the acquisition of 25 Wizjer mini-UAV systems to equip the Polish Army. The contract is worth PLN 174 million ($42 .9million) with the deliveries scheduled from 2024 to 2027.

With a design developed by the Air Force Institute of Technology in accordance with NATO standardisation agreements, the UAVs will be manufactured by a national consortium consisting of the Polish Armaments Group and the Military Aviation Works in Łódź and Bydgoszcz.

The agreement states that each of the 25 sets will include four aerial platforms with electro-optical EO/IR payloads, a ground control station, a data terminal and a portable video terminal.

According to a press release from the MND, Wizjer was designed to be used in ground and special forces operations in order to detect, recognise, identify and indicate targets’ coordinates.

It is a low noise emission system with a flight time of more than three hours and an operating range of up to 35 km. Wizjer takes off automatically with the use of a composite launch tube and lands with a parachute and an airbag.

Poland has also acquired six new small UAVs in 2021 under a PLN4.6 million ($1.19 million) deal between the MND and Asseco Poland.