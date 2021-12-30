Poland acquires 25 Wizjer mini-UAVs

Rostec prepares mass production of Sprut-SDM1 tank
Russian state-owned defence group Rostec announced on 29 December that the governmental trials of the Sprut-SDM1 tank are to be completed at the beginning of 2022.
The Polish MND has announced on 29 December the acquisition of 25 Wizjer mini-UAV systems to equip the Polish Army. The contract is worth PLN 174 million ($42 .9million) with the deliveries scheduled from 2024 to 2027.
With a design developed by the Air Force Institute of Technology in accordance with NATO standardisation agreements, the UAVs will be manufactured by a national consortium consisting of the Polish Armaments Group and the Military Aviation Works in Łódź and Bydgoszcz.
The agreement states that each of the 25 sets will include four aerial platforms with electro-optical EO/IR payloads, a ground control station, a data terminal and a portable video terminal.
According to a press release from the MND, Wizjer was designed to be used in ground and special forces operations in order to detect, recognise, identify and indicate targets’ coordinates.
It is a low noise emission system with a flight time of more than three hours and an operating range of up to 35 km. Wizjer takes off automatically with the use of a composite launch tube and lands with a parachute and an airbag.
Poland has also acquired six new small UAVs in 2021 under a PLN4.6 million ($1.19 million) deal between the MND and Asseco Poland.
Indian Army engineers have received an upgraded reconnaissance vehicle.
Apart from the Krabs, the Brigade also received one battery command vehicle, two command post vehicles, two ammunition supply vehicles, one armament and electronics repair vehicle and one squadron command staff vehicle.
The 17 UGVs will equip engineering units of the Polish Armed Forces and will support EOD/IED missions of removing dangerous materials.
The devices were acquired in March under a €4 million ($4.5 million) contract with the Czech company Meopta Systems s.r.o.
The CZK 1.12 billion ($ 50.73 million) contract with the Czech company CB Servis Centrum sro comprises 7.62 x 51 mm and 5.56 x 45 mm weapons. The deliveries are scheduled to take place from 2022 to 2025.