PLA fields new armoured recovery vehicle based on ZTQ-15 tank

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed a new type of armoured recovery vehicle (ARV) in the Xinjiang Military District.

The vehicle is based on the chassis of the Type 15/ZTQ-15 light tank, offering advantages in terms of logistics commonality. To better suit it for operations at high altitudes, the ARV is fitted with a twin turbocharger.

The PLA shared video footage of the vehicle during an exercise by a combined arms regiment on the Karakorum plateau at an altitude of 5,300m.

The ARV was seen recovering a simulated broken-down ZTQ-15 tank and Type 86A IFV.

