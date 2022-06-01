To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PLA fields new armoured recovery vehicle based on ZTQ-15 tank

1st June 2022 - 02:09 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

A new armoured recovery vehicle recovers a Type 15 tank on a high-altitude plateau in Xinjiang. (PLA)

China's army has introduced a new ARV to service units equipped with ZTQ-15 light tanks.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed a new type of armoured recovery vehicle (ARV) in the Xinjiang Military District.

The vehicle is based on the chassis of the Type 15/ZTQ-15 light tank, offering advantages in terms of logistics commonality. To better suit it for operations at high altitudes, the ARV is fitted with a twin turbocharger.

The PLA shared video footage of the vehicle during an exercise by a combined arms regiment on the Karakorum plateau at an altitude of 5,300m.

The ARV was seen recovering a simulated broken-down ZTQ-15 tank and Type 86A IFV.

As is typical for

