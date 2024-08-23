To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Phoenix E rises in the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced

23rd August 2024 - 17:30 GMT | by Tony Fyler in London

RSS

The Phoenix E will connect in ways its predecessor system could never do. (Photo: US Army)

The improved SATCOM system can interface internet protocol baseband equipment, which its predecessor could not do.

The US Army has deployed the Phoenix E communications system in a fully automated way.

The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (ESB-E), 2d Theater Signal Brigade is the second brigade to use the relatively new Phoenix E system and the first to use it overseas in its automated configuration.

The deployment with the 44th is a big step in moving beyond the previous Phoenix D system and will allow the brigade to do a lot more with its communications technology than Phoenix D ever allowed.

The Phoenix E system is a flexible, diverse multi-band satellite communications (SATCOM) system that can

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and technology …

Read full bio

