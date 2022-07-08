Philippines seeks armoured excavators, activates new tank and artillery units
The Philippine Army opened a tender process on 20 June to obtain armoured excavators for its combat engineers.
Just four vehicles are being sought, with a budget cap of PHP480 million ($8.58 million).
There are limited armoured excavator contenders available. One of the most popular worldwide is the High Mobility Engineering Excavator (HMEE) from JCB, while one other contender is likely to be Turkish firm Cukurova Defence.
Quite a mouthful, this has been dubbed the Combat Engineering Equipment Lot 8 – Armoured Backhoe Loader/Excavator Acquisition Project. In Philippine parlance, it was previously referred to as the High Mobility Engineering Excavator Project.
More from Land Warfare
-
Slovakia selects CV90MkIV under BVP replacement effort
With the selection of the BAE Systems CV90MkIV under the PBV programme, the Slovak MoD is one step closer to retiring its almost five decades-old fleet of BVPs.
-
Croatia seeks partner for Patria BOV maintenance
Croatian MoD awaits interest from industry in tender to support its 126-vehicle fleet of Patria BOV APCs.