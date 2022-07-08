To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Philippines seeks armoured excavators, activates new tank and artillery units

Philippines seeks armoured excavators, activates new tank and artillery units

8th July 2022 - 19:43 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Combat engineers of the Philippine Army are seeking new armoured excavators akin to this HMEE of the New Zealand Army. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

New armoured excavators are needed for the Philippine Army, while new tank, artillery and air defence units have also been set up in the Philippines.

The Philippine Army opened a tender process on 20 June to obtain armoured excavators for its combat engineers.

Just four vehicles are being sought, with a budget cap of PHP480 million ($8.58 million).

There are limited armoured excavator contenders available. One of the most popular worldwide is the High Mobility Engineering Excavator (HMEE) from JCB, while one other contender is likely to be Turkish firm Cukurova Defence.

Quite a mouthful, this has been dubbed the Combat Engineering Equipment Lot 8 – Armoured Backhoe Loader/Excavator Acquisition Project. In Philippine parlance, it was previously referred to as the High Mobility Engineering Excavator Project.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us