Combat engineers in the Philippine Army have received the first two of four vehicle-mounted mine detectors, after they arrived by ship from the UK in late March.

These Armtrac 100-350 Mk2 vehicles are based on a JCB Fastrac 8000 tractor. They will be operated by the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion, which is a unit of the 51st Engineer Brigade.

The Philippines purchased four vehicles for PHP110.4 million ($2.15 million) under the Combat Engineering Equipment Lot 6 project in mid-2021. The final pair of vehicles will be delivered by July 2023.

The vehicles can be operated remotely or with a crewman