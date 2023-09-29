Philippine Army modernises with new combat engineering, armour and artillery

The Philippine Army continues to modernise and improve its capability with new vehicles and tenders. For instance, an allotment of PHP1.22 billion ($21.5 million) was released for two army combat engineer vehicle projects on 7 August.

One approval was for armoured earthmovers and the other for dry tactical support bridges. The former, budgeted at PHP596.9 million, will be supplied by FNSS in Turkey. The bridges, worth PHP624.5 million, will come from WFEL.

FNSS will deliver six Kunduz Armored Amphibious Combat Earthmovers (AACEs), with a contract signed as long ago as November 2020. Given that the AACEs were all originally supposed