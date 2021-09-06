PGZ consortium to repair BWP-1s

BWP-1 infantry fighting vehicle. (Photo: PGZ)

​Polish MoD orders repairs to Cold War-era IFVs.

Polish state-run defence conglomerate PGZ announced on 6 September that its consortium with WZM has received a contract from the MoD to overhaul BWP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

The deal is valued at almost PLN100 million ($26.24 million) and will be executed in 2022-2024.

Work will include major repairs to 31 vehicles at the 2nd Regional Logistics Base in Warsaw and routine maintenance of six others.

The Polish Army operates 1,000 or so obsolescent BWP-1 vehicles (the Polish designation of the Soviet-era BMP-1 IFV), which are set to be replaced by the Borsuk IFV from PGZ subsidiary Huta Stalowa Wola.

The first Borsuk prototype underwent tests in Q4 2020 on the Drawsko military range, where driving characteristics and firing tests were performed.