PGZ consortium to repair BWP-1s

Thai marines seek new 4x4 and 8x8 APCs
The Royal Thai Marine Corps needs new vehicles, but new acquisitions will only occur in small bite-sized steps.
Polish state-run defence conglomerate PGZ announced on 6 September that its consortium with WZM has received a contract from the MoD to overhaul BWP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).
The deal is valued at almost PLN100 million ($26.24 million) and will be executed in 2022-2024.
Work will include major repairs to 31 vehicles at the 2nd Regional Logistics Base in Warsaw and routine maintenance of six others.
The Polish Army operates 1,000 or so obsolescent BWP-1 vehicles (the Polish designation of the Soviet-era BMP-1 IFV), which are set to be replaced by the Borsuk IFV from PGZ subsidiary Huta Stalowa Wola.
The first Borsuk prototype underwent tests in Q4 2020 on the Drawsko military range, where driving characteristics and firing tests were performed.
The Luftbeweglichen Waffenträger (LuWa) vehicle programme is moving forwards after a new system demonstrator was unveiled in June for the German airmobile weapon carrier.
Saudi Arabia continues to stand as one of the most exciting investment opportunities for global defense and technology companies. As a result of national aspirations to diversify the local economy, Saudi Arabia plans to spend half its military budget within the Kingdom by the end of the decade.
Belgian company FN Herstal is supplying 7.62mm light machine guns and spare parts under a multi-year contract from the Norwegian MoD.
Greek firm Theon Sensors wins MoD tender for long-wave IR weapon sights.
Kurganmashzavod continues to push forward with its ambitious Kurganets range of future medium tracked vehicles. The programme remains resilient despite negative forecasts.