Patria unveils new mortar system and new customer

Patria has released details on a new mortar system which can open fire within one minute of arriving to the firing position and is compatible with all qualified 120mm and 81mm smoothbore mortar ammunition.

Tremos has been fitted with what the company described as “advanced recoil technology, allowing integration into to various types of vehicles”. It can also “be equipped with an in-service barrel and breech enabling the use of qualified weapon, ammunition and ballistic tables”.

The recoil system has been designed to reduce launch stresses and allow for firing without the need for ground support enabling immediate exit from firing position after the last round.

The company stated that development had taken less than a year and “recent events have highlighted the importance of mobility as the diversity of the battlefield and threat scenarios have increased”.

Tremos has an integration module with connecting interface making it faster and easier to integrate and move it from one vehicle to another. The integration module allows the system to be installed on different suitable types of vehicles such as 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 and light tracked vehicles.

The system has a weight of 2,800kg, maximum rate of fire of 12-15 rd/min and a range of more than 7km depending on the ammunition. It has a traverse of ±85º and active elevation range +40º to +80º.

Separately, Patria announced it had received a €4.7 million (US$5.1 million) from the Finnish Defence Forces for Tremos under the designation KRH M3 120mm.

Jussi Järvinen, executive VP – Finland division for Patria, said: “It has already undergone testing and the pre-series agreement was promptly signed.

“[We have had] decades of experience in developing and manufacturing different weapon systems, such as the AMOS and NEMO mortar systems, have been applied in this development.”

The procurement is for a pre-series of the new mortar system and deliveries to the Finnish Army will be expected to begin in 2025.

