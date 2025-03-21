To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Patria unveils new 155mm artillery system with Ukraine war in mind

21st March 2025 - 10:14 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Lapland

The Patria ARVE 155mm/52cal self-propelled artillery system deployed in the firing position with ordnance elevated, spade ﻿deployed at the rear and ammunition rack open. (Photo: author)

The war in Ukraine has shown the need for howitzers with a rapid deploy, fire and move capability, the ‘shoot and scoot’ concept, and Patria’s newest self-propelled system, ARVE, acknowledges that.

Finland’s Patria has completed a prototype of the ARVE 155mm/52cal self-propelled (SP) artillery system based on a Finnish SISU E13TP 8x8 cross-country chassis.

Patria regards the ARVE as a low-risk programme as it combines two proven elements. The system consists of the SISU chassis with a forward control cab mated with the upper part of the Patria 155mm GH52 APU; the latter is currently deployed by the Finnish Defence Forces (FDF).

Each regiment has 18 weapons which are then deployed in three batteries each with six guns. These are also fitted with a gun laying system and  Tactical Advanced Land

