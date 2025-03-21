Patria unveils new 155mm artillery system with Ukraine war in mind

The Patria ARVE 155mm/52cal self-propelled artillery system deployed in the firing position with ordnance elevated, spade ﻿deployed at the rear and ammunition rack open. (Photo: author)

The war in Ukraine has shown the need for howitzers with a rapid deploy, fire and move capability, the ‘shoot and scoot’ concept, and Patria’s newest self-propelled system, ARVE, acknowledges that.