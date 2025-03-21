Patria unveils new 155mm artillery system with Ukraine war in mind
Finland’s Patria has completed a prototype of the ARVE 155mm/52cal self-propelled (SP) artillery system based on a Finnish SISU E13TP 8x8 cross-country chassis.
Patria regards the ARVE as a low-risk programme as it combines two proven elements. The system consists of the SISU chassis with a forward control cab mated with the upper part of the Patria 155mm GH52 APU; the latter is currently deployed by the Finnish Defence Forces (FDF).
Each regiment has 18 weapons which are then deployed in three batteries each with six guns. These are also fitted with a gun laying system and Tactical Advanced Land
