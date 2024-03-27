Patria orders Kongsberg Protector’s for common APCs

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has been contracted to supply 321 Protector RS4 remote weapon stations for Finnish and Swedish 6x6 CAVS APCs.

The Patria 6x6 vehicle was chosen as the platform for the CAVS collaboration programme between several European countries in 2021. CAVS-related Patria 6x6 deliveries are ongoing to Latvia, Finland and Sweden, and vehicles are in operational use. Germany joined the programme in April 2023.

The contract is worth about NOK1.2 billion (US$111.2 million) and deliveries will begin next year lasting into the 2030s.

The Protector RS4 allows soldiers to operate from a protected position using stabilized precision optics and laser to observe and detect targets. More than 20,000 Protector have been delivered to 28 nations.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that in June 2023, Finland ordered 91 Patria 6x6 APCs from Patria in a US$224.6 million deal, with an option to purchase up to 70 additional vehicles.

Earlier this month Sweden placed a €470 million contract for 321 Patria 6x6 AFV (Pansarterrängbil 300) from Patria in a follow-on order to 20 6x6 vehicles ordered in a separate contract signed in April 2023 and already delivered.