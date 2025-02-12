Patria lifts the lid on new FAMOUS armoured fighting vehicle
Patria’s New Tracked Vehicle (NTV) was unveiled last year but very little technical information was released, no photographs were provided, and the suspension and tracks were covered up when on display at Eurosatory.
The NTV is being developed as part of the FAMOUS programme and Patria has confirmed that two Technology Test Beds (TTBs) have been manufactured and put through a series of company trials including sand, snow, swamp, forest and tarmac.
Later this year, Patria will build two more vehicles which will incorporate lessons learned from the two TTBs, with intensive testing and verification to continue. These two TTBs will
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
IDEX 2025: Milrem Robotics unleashes Havoc
Milrem Robotics has added a large 8x8 Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) to its list of products as it continues to ramp up production of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) UGV.
-
Saab receives $60 million contract for anti-tank and air defence systems for CV90s
The Universal Tank and Anti-Aircraft System (UTAAS) is a modular, integrated sight and fire control system for BAE Systems Hägglunds Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) and acts against both aerial and land targets.
-
What is preventing the Pentagon from fielding emerging missile defence technologies?
Issues related to low budgets and the slow speed of development programmes are among the main obstacles the US DoD must overcome in respect to missile procurement and deployment.
-
Need to develop AI-powered red pictures for battlefield situational awareness?
Leverage Systematic's SitaWare suite to fuse intelligence and share awareness of your opponent’s deployments and capabilities.
-
Lockheed Martin awarded $2.8 billion THAAD development contract
The contract amount for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Weapon System will support its continued development over the next five years, with two options to extend for up to 10 years.
-
Rheinmetall signs $3.2 billion framework agreement for platoon systems
As part of the agreement, Rheinmetall has received an initial contract for 92 platoon systems, consisting of 68 refurbished platoon systems and 24 new systems, worth approximately €417 million (US$432 million).