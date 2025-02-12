Patria lifts the lid on new FAMOUS armoured fighting vehicle

Patria’s New Tracked Vehicle (NTV) was unveiled last year but very little technical information was released, no photographs were provided, and the suspension and tracks were covered up when on display at Eurosatory.

The NTV is being developed as part of the FAMOUS programme and Patria has confirmed that two Technology Test Beds (TTBs) have been manufactured and put through a series of company trials including sand, snow, swamp, forest and tarmac.

Later this year, Patria will build two more vehicles which will incorporate lessons learned from the two TTBs, with intensive testing and verification to continue. These two TTBs will