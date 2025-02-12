To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Patria lifts the lid on new FAMOUS armoured fighting vehicle

12th February 2025 - 15:15 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

Trials of Patria’s NTV in different environments, such as snow, have been completed as part of the FAMOUS programme. (Patria)

One of the few new tracked armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) to be shown in Paris at Eurosatory in June 2024 belonged to Patria. The vehicle is being developed as part of a multinational FAMOUS (Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured Systems) programme.

Patria’s New Tracked Vehicle (NTV) was unveiled last year but very little technical information was released, no photographs were provided, and the suspension and tracks were covered up when on display at Eurosatory.

The NTV is being developed as part of the FAMOUS programme and Patria has confirmed that two Technology Test Beds (TTBs) have been manufactured and put through a series of company trials including sand, snow, swamp, forest and tarmac.

Later this year, Patria will build two more vehicles which will incorporate lessons learned from the two TTBs, with intensive testing and verification to continue. These two TTBs will

