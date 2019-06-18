Paris Air Show: Uvision presents new multi-canister launcher

Uvision has developed the Hero-400EC Multi-Canister Launcher, designed for a range of land and naval applications.

The Hero-400EC, originally unveiled in 2017, is a long-range loitering munition system, with a low acoustic, visual and thermal signature capable of locating, tracking and hitting static and moving targets. It also features mid-air abort capability, from which it can re-enter loitering mode, re-engage, or return to a recovery area via parachute.

The modular multi-tube canister launcher allows the Hero-400EC to be launched safely away from enemy lines. The canister weighs 650kg and includes six munitions, which can be deployed on land and naval platforms, as well as in forward operating bases and operated remotely. Users can choose from 4-12 lethal loitering munitions, which can be stored, transported and launched from the sealed canisters.

Uvision has also introduced a new Hero-120 configuration. A portable and modular loitering weapon system with a range of up to 40km, it is capable of being customised with a range of multi-purpose warheads. These can be used for countering vehicles, tanks or concrete fortifications as necessary.

Its high-speed transit flight and low-speed loitering, BLOS capability, and rapid reaction in response to time-sensitive targets is designed to deliver a critical advantage in confined and populated battlefields.

Uvision’s CEO, Avi Mizrachi, said: ‘As global leaders in the field of lethal loitering systems, we are constantly responding to urgent requirements from the field. The new, modular multi-canister launcher as well the new advanced edition of the Hero-120 were developed to answer those needs. These capabilities give combat forces better control on the battlefield and suit a wide variety of applications and scenarios.'