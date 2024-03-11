To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan rolls out first locally assembled Haider tank

11th March 2024 - 16:58 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Pakistan Army’s new Haider main battle tank, which carries a suite of explosive reactive armour, at its rollout ceremony at a HIT facility. (Photo: ISPR)

Pakistan has unveiled the Haider MBT, a symbol of deepening ties with China, at a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Pakistan’s state-owned manufacturer of combat vehicles, rolled out the first example of the Haider MBT at a ceremony in its Rawalpindi facility on 6 March.

Reinforcing military-industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan, the Haider is a licence-produced version of the Chinese VT4 tank. An HIT statement stated it had been “indigenously manufactured through collaboration with Norinco China and various industries of Pakistan”.

General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s chief of army staff, attended the unveiling ceremony, and was joined by the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan and Norinco officials.

At the ceremony the tank was described

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

