Pakistan rolls out first locally assembled Haider tank
Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Pakistan’s state-owned manufacturer of combat vehicles, rolled out the first example of the Haider MBT at a ceremony in its Rawalpindi facility on 6 March.
Reinforcing military-industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan, the Haider is a licence-produced version of the Chinese VT4 tank. An HIT statement stated it had been “indigenously manufactured through collaboration with Norinco China and various industries of Pakistan”.
General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s chief of army staff, attended the unveiling ceremony, and was joined by the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan and Norinco officials.
At the ceremony the tank was described
