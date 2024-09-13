Oshkosh wins orders and moves on Robotic Combat Vehicle programme

The US Army has awarded Oshkosh Defence a US$72.9 million contract for Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2s, the fourth order for the vehicle this year, which followed a $108.9 million order in May 2024 for the US Military and its international partners.

The company said it “continues to work closely with the [army] to prepare for initial fielding in Q4 2024 [and] so far has received orders for 2,677 FMTV A2s”.

The company also announced this week that it had received a direct commercial sales order to supply Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) A1 tractors and 635NL trailers to Optimum Vehicle Logistics which will be fielded to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

Delivery of the HET A1 systems is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2025.

The contract announcements follow last month’s delivery of two prototype vehicles as part of the RCV-L competition.

The company has been competing against Textron, General Dynamics Land Systems and McQ/HDT Global, with all of these companies having delivered vehicles for evaluation.

The Oshkosh bid was based on the Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV) originally developed by Pratt & Miller Engineering in response to a US Army requirement for a UGV that could support infantry platoons at the tactical level.

