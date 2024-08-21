Oshkosh to build heavy vehicles for US Army under a $1.5 billion deal

Oshkosh will build new and rejuvenated Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) and trailers into the next decade under a US$1.54 billion from the US Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA).

The FHTV V contract follows the FHTV IV contract extension under which the US Army awarded a number of modifications valued at $231.9 million order for modernised trucks, kits and kit installs in June 2024.

The PLS has proven its ability in frontline resupply missions in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq and Kosovo. The PLS truck and trailer form a complete system that reduces the need for forklifts or other material-handling equipment. They both carry a de-mountable cargo bed which has a 15t payload capacity.

The HET features a central tyre-inflation system and the 8x8 AxelTech 5000 Series. Its main role is rapid transport of tanks and other fighting vehicles, recovery vehicles and construction equipment, as well as their crews.

HEMTT is an 8x8 diesel off-road tactical truck used by the US Army that first went into service with the US Army in 1985.

In March 2016 Oshkosh was awarded a contract by the US Army awarded to recapitalise 1,212 FHTVs including HEMTTs and production of 345 trailers followed by a $346m contract for the upgrade of the US Army’s FHTVs in March 2020.

