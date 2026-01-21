Oshkosh reboots British Army vehicle bid and displays JLTV with new weapons
Notable by its absence from last year’s DSEI was Oshkosh Defense, particularly as the company had been positioning itself for the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) LPM requirement.
Company officials have now said the absence was a “pause” to reevaluate and reenergise Oshkosh’s effort and bid for LPM. As part of this, the company displayed an armed version of its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) on 20 January 2026 at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference in Farnborough, UK.
The vehicle displayed at the conference was fitted with a Kongsberg Protech Systems RS6 remote weapon station (RWS) armed with an anti-tank
