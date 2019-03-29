To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Oshkosh Defense develops L-ATV ambulance

29th March 2019 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Oshkosh Defense has developed a new Light Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle (L-ATV) Ambulance designed to offer protection for medical crews and wounded personnel during combat operations, the company announced on 26 March.

The L-ATV Ambulance will enable army and marine corps medics to keep pace with the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) in theatre.  

The vehicle features robust drivetrain and TAK-4i intelligent independent suspension system. The ambulance’s rear cab area can hold four litters or up to eight seated patients or a combination of the two. A large storage area can carry any combination of high-use combat medical equipment.

George Mansfield, vice president and general manager, joint programs, Oshkosh Defense, said: ‘The L-ATV Ambulance is the next generation of ambulance vehicles, designed specifically to protect wounded warfighters without sacrificing the speed and mobility needed to keep up with JLTVs on the battlefield.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us