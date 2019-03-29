Oshkosh Defense develops L-ATV ambulance

Oshkosh Defense has developed a new Light Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle (L-ATV) Ambulance designed to offer protection for medical crews and wounded personnel during combat operations, the company announced on 26 March.

The L-ATV Ambulance will enable army and marine corps medics to keep pace with the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) in theatre.

The vehicle features robust drivetrain and TAK-4i intelligent independent suspension system. The ambulance’s rear cab area can hold four litters or up to eight seated patients or a combination of the two. A large storage area can carry any combination of high-use combat medical equipment.

George Mansfield, vice president and general manager, joint programs, Oshkosh Defense, said: ‘The L-ATV Ambulance is the next generation of ambulance vehicles, designed specifically to protect wounded warfighters without sacrificing the speed and mobility needed to keep up with JLTVs on the battlefield.’