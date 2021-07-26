Oshkosh Defense joins effort to replace Bradley IFVs

Yuma Proving Ground has been preparing for potential tests of the OMFV with a surrogate Bradley IFV. (Photo: US Army)

Oshkosh Defense has been selected by the US Army to participate in OMFV programme.

The US Army has contracted Oshkosh Defense to participate in the Concept Design Phase of its Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme.

Oshkosh Defense will develop initial concepts supported by modelling, simulation and analysis to inform OMFV requirements up to a system functional review.

Oshkosh’s OMFV concept incorporates the capability of Hanwha’s Redback chassis and Rafael’s Samson family of turrets.

The Redback is one of two contending for Australia’s Land 400 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), while Samson turrets serve as the foundation for Oshkosh’s recently awarded Medium Caliber Weapon System contract with the US Army.

The OMFV programme was announced in 2018 as part of plans to replace the Bradley IFV, which has been in service since 1981.

The programme has faced some criticism and delays throughout its development.

In January 2020, the US Army cancelled its acquisition process of the OMFV, after only one bid was received in the competition.

Recently, in January 2021, Shephard spoke to Mark Cancian, an ex-colonel in the USMC and senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and Ryan Peoples, principal at aerospace and defence consultancy Renaissance Strategic Advisors, who both voiced concerns over the financial issues the programme might face.