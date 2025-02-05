To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Oshkosh awarded $215 million in truck contracts

5th February 2025 - 12:04 GMT | by Shephard News Team in London

RSS

An FMTV drops from a C-17 aircraft during Low Velocity Airdrop testing. (Photo: US Army)

Oshkosh Defence has sold more than 2,000 Family of Medium Truck Vehicles (FMTV) A2 trucks and completed air drops of the M1093A2 (A2) FMTV trucks from Boeing C-17 heavy lift and Lockheed Martin C-130 tactical lift aircraft in 2024.

Oshkosh Defence has been awarded a US$133 million contract from the US Army for M1093 Low Velocity Air Drop (LVAD) and M1081 FMTV trucks, as well as three other contracts for FMTV trucks worth an additional $82 million.

The M1093 and M1081 FMTV contract is expected to be completed by September 2027.

There was also a $43.6 million contract for FMTVs awarded with a completion date of before the end of 2026. The second contract worth $23.3 million was given an expected completion date before the end of September 2026. The third was $14.8 million with deliveries expected before September 2026.

Oshkosh Defense announced in January 2024 that US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) had placed a $141 million order for 414 FMTV A2 plus 56 FMTV trailers.

The number of vehicles in the recent order was not disclosed but it is likely to be for as many as 600 vehicles, based on the 2024 order.

In 2009, the US Army awarded Oshkosh Defense a five-year contract for the production of FMTV vehicles, trailers and armour kits, system technical support and engineering programme support.

Oshkosh has received orders to deliver more than 37,000 FMTV trucks and trailers.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

FMTV

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us