NZ, awaiting new Bushmasters, sells surplus NZLAVs to Chile

Russian deliveries of S-400 to India proceed
Putin's invasion of Ukraine seems not yet to have affected the delivery of S-400 systems to India.
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) announced on 20 April that it had sold 22 surplus NZLAV 8x8 armoured vehicles armed with M242 Bushmaster 25mm cannons to Chile.
The LAV III vehicles, built in Canada by General Dynamics Land Systems, will be adopted by the division-sized Chilean Marine Corps, part of the Chilean Navy. The first batch of vehicles will be shipped later this year, and the second lot in 2023.
The Chilean Marine Corps currently operates 45 FV101 Scorpion tracked reconnaissance vehicles, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
The sale, which took more than two years to negotiate fully, nets
Ukrainian short-range air defence capabilities are bolstered by Mistral SAM missiles donated by Norway.
After 27 months of tests and evaluations, the US Army has chosen the XM250 light machine gun and XM5 rifle as two of its Next Generation Squad Weapons.
The CAVS programme includes significant levels of vehicle protection but the question remains of how to protect troops from modern anti-armour weapons remains.
The FY2022 federal government funding bill allocated $18.3 million for the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle. In line with its Arctic Strategy, the US Army also included the programme in its FY2023 request.