NZ Army receives first batch of Polaris ATVs

Polaris has delivered six of its diminutive 4x4 all-terrain vehicles (ATV) to the New Zealand Army, as part of the latter’s Protected Mobility Capability Project.

The ATVs in question are the diesel-powered MRZR model that carries four occupants, Their arrival was revealed in the July issue of the monthly army newspaper, which reported that the MRZRs will be issued ‘shortly’, which Shephard believes to be Q1 of 2021.

They will be delivered to the High Readiness Company of the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, which is the unit currently fulfilling this rotational role. This unit is based at