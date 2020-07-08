To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

NZ Army receives first batch of Polaris ATVs

8th July 2020 - 00:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Polaris has delivered six of its diminutive 4x4 all-terrain vehicles (ATV) to the New Zealand Army, as part of the latter’s Protected Mobility Capability Project.

The ATVs in question are the diesel-powered MRZR model that carries four occupants, Their arrival was revealed in the July issue of the monthly army newspaper, which reported that the MRZRs will be issued ‘shortly’, which Shephard believes to be Q1 of 2021.

They will be delivered to the High Readiness Company of the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, which is the unit currently fulfilling this rotational role. This unit is based at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us