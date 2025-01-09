To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Nurol Makina sets up shop for the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme

Nurol Makina sets up shop for the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme

9th January 2025 - 10:44 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

An NMS UK Dragon 4x4 in ambulance configuration was assembled in the UK and displayed at DVD 2024. (Photo: author)

The British Army’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) has struggled to make it to competition but there are hopes progress will be made this year.

Turkey’s Nurol Makina has established an eight-acre manufacturing centre in Leamington Spa, UK, through its local subsidiary NMS UK as part of an effort to capture a slice of the British Army’s LMP requirement.

LMP is an ambitious programme to replace a dozen vehicle types with three types which could be worth as much as £4 billion (US$4.9 billion) and Nurol Makina is hoping to bring its four decades of experience to meet the requirement.

David Zevulun, director of NMS UK, said: “This facility will be the springboard for the home and export market of our expanding range of 4x4 NATO

