Nurol Makina sets up shop for the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme

Turkey’s Nurol Makina has established an eight-acre manufacturing centre in Leamington Spa, UK, through its local subsidiary NMS UK as part of an effort to capture a slice of the British Army’s LMP requirement.

LMP is an ambitious programme to replace a dozen vehicle types with three types which could be worth as much as £4 billion (US$4.9 billion) and Nurol Makina is hoping to bring its four decades of experience to meet the requirement.

David Zevulun, director of NMS UK, said: “This facility will be the springboard for the home and export market of our expanding range of 4x4 NATO