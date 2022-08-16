NP Aerospace operates ‘around the clock’ to provide Ukraine with body armour
NP Aerospace announced on 16 August that it has supplied the Ukrainian military with personal protective equipment.
Working on behalf of unspecified NATO member state governments, the UK company manufactured and delivered more than 20,000 sets of body armour plates and carrier vests to Ukraine in the last three months.
‘This is part of contracts totalling 62,000 sets of armour (124,000 plates) due to be delivered weekly over the next nine months,’ NP Aerospace noted in a statement.
It added: ‘The first 6,350 sets of body armour plates and carrier vests were manufactured and delivered in less than 10 weeks since the Ukraine conflict started [on 24 February].’
Company CEO James Kempston added that the NP Aerospace production line is operating ‘around the clock’ to manufacture body armour for Ukrainian frontline troops.
More from Land Warfare
-
Brazil aims to donate howitzers, Urutu APCs to cash-strapped Uruguay
Senate and presidential approval is still needed in Brazil before Uruguay can receive ten M108 self-propelled howitzers and 11 EE-11 Urutu APCs.
-
US Marine Corps tests Northrop Grumman AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar
The USMC conducted trials with the AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR as part of the Ground Based Air Defense Medium-Range Intercept Capability (GBAD MRIC) programme.
-
Motorola Solutions takes over Australian radio firm Barrett Communications
A well-established Australian radio manufacturer has been bought out by an American communications company.
-
Croatia donates M-46 field guns to Ukraine
At least 15 M-46 130mm field guns have been provided by Croatia to Ukraine.
-
Slovakia delivers four Zuzana 2 NATO-standard howitzers to Ukraine and prepares to donate MiG-29s
Slovakia continues to provide military aid to Ukraine that is far out of proportion to its size.
-
US Army to receive Mid-Range Capability weapon system this year
Lockheed Martin is progressing with the Mid-Range Capability effort and plans to hand over a prototype at the end of the year.