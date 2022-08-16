NP Aerospace operates ‘around the clock’ to provide Ukraine with body armour

NP Aerospace announced on 16 August that it has supplied the Ukrainian military with personal protective equipment.

Working on behalf of unspecified NATO member state governments, the UK company manufactured and delivered more than 20,000 sets of body armour plates and carrier vests to Ukraine in the last three months.

‘This is part of contracts totalling 62,000 sets of armour (124,000 plates) due to be delivered weekly over the next nine months,’ NP Aerospace noted in a statement.

It added: ‘The first 6,350 sets of body armour plates and carrier vests were manufactured and delivered in less than 10 weeks since the Ukraine conflict started [on 24 February].’

Company CEO James Kempston added that the NP Aerospace production line is operating ‘around the clock’ to manufacture body armour for Ukrainian frontline troops.