Northrop Grumman receives C-RAM contract
Northrop Grumman has announced that it has been awarded a contract to install and sustain Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) systems at forward operating bases (FOBs) supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and the ongoing United States Mission in Iraq (USM-I). The contract is worth $122 million, which could rise to $311 million if all contract options are fully exercised.
C-RAM integrates existing field artillery and air defence sensors, a commercial off-the-shelf warning system and a US Navy-developed interceptor to protect US and coalition personnel from indirect fire threat. The system has been credited with saving hundreds of lives since its initial fielding more than six years ago.
Under this contract, Northrop Grumman will provide systems engineering, production, deployment and logistics support for the C-RAM systems. The contract was awarded by the Army Contracting Command-Redstone at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Programme management and technical direction will come from the Program Director, C-RAM, in the Army's Program Executive Office, Missiles and Space.
