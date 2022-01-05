Northrop Grumman provides C2 capabilities for US Army

A Northrop Grumman produced Engagement Operations Center and Interactive Collaborative Environment. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army has contracted Northrop Grumman to produce its IBCS C2 solution.

The US Army has contracted Northrop Grumman for low-rate initial production and full-rate production of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS).

The contract was awarded on 23 December 2021, it is valued at more than $1 billion and has a length of five years.

Under this contract, Northrop Grumman will produce and field IBCS and provide product engineering and logistics support for the US and allied forces through various FMS.

The IBCS connects sensors and effectors into one C2 system so that warfighters can see and act on data across the battlefield more swiftly.

Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems, commented: ‘IBCS is a centrepiece of the U.S. Army’s modernisation strategy for air and missile defence’.

IBCS’s architecture is foundational to integrating all available assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain. It enables the efficient and affordable integration of current and future systems.

Through numerous, successful flight tests, IBCS has validated the ability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons demonstrating JADC2 capabilities.

This award follows a decision by the DoD authorising IBCS to proceed to production as a result of the successful Limited User Test.