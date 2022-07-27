Northrop Grumman gains more JCREW work

Northrop Grumman has received a $12.56 million contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to provide support for Increment One Block One systems in the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) programme.

NAVSEA is exercising options for ‘operational spares and engineering services’, the DoD announced on 26 July.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by June 2024.

JCREW is a software-programmable jammer that provides protection from device-triggered IEDs. There are three variants: dismounted, vehicle-mounted or fixed.

Northrop Grumman obtained a full-rate production contract for JCREW in September 2017. The company has developed dismounted, mounted and fixed-site variants to protect soldiers on foot, vehicles and permanent structures.