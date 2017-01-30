To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NIOA signs Colt agreement

30th January 2017 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An agreement between NIOA and Colt’s Manufacturing Company will see Colt (including Colt Canada) small arms assembled and manufactured in Australia.

The agreement provides the framework to enable NIOA to undertake manufacture of Colt’s renowned small arms product range in Australia and integrate into Colts global supply chain. 

NIOA is the current provider of Colt small arms for the Australian special forces. The agreement will allow the company to maximise Australian industry capability in the provision of its support to Australian agencies, and will enable NIOA to offer Australian government expanded domestic opportunities for future small arms procurements.

